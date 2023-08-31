Mitch McConnell Cleared To Continue Working After ‘Freeze’, Doctor Says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Republican policy luncheon which both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:38 PM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

Despite freezing up on two separate occasions at the podium over the past two months, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been cleared to continue work as normal.

Advertisement

Brian Monahan, MD, the attending physician for the U.S. Capitol, released a statement on McConnell’s (R-KY) health and expressed that he had “consulted” with him as well as conferred with his neurology team, claiming he is “medically cleared to continue with his schedule as planned.”

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Dr. Monahan said in a statement released by McConnell’s office.

The doctor’s clearance and statement was revealed almost a full day later, after McConnell had suffered another strange episode in his home state during a press conference while answering questions on whether he will run for future re-election in 2026.

During the press conference, McConnell answered, “what are my thoughts about what?”

“Running for re-election in 2026,” a reporter asked, repeating himself.

“Oh,” McConnell remarked, before his eyes rolled up towards his forehead and stared up into space.

“Did you hear the question, Senator? Running for re-election in 2026?” said an aide standing next to McConnell.

It took close to 30 seconds before the Kentucky senator was speaking normally again. He then took on two additional questions.

This also comes after NBC News reported on July 14th that McConnell had fallen while getting off a plane at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

While addressing Hurricane Idalia at FEMA headquarters, President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he spoke to McConnell, whom he referred to as a “friend.”

“He was his old self on the telephone,” said Biden, who survived two brain aneurysms in 1988. “And having a little understanding of dealing with neurosurgeons and people… It’s not at all unusual to have the response that sometimes happens to Mitch when you’ve had a severe concussion.”

“It’s part of, it is part of the recovery. And so I’m confident he’s going to be back to his old self,” Biden said.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts