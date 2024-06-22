Missouri AG Suing New York Over Trump Prosecutions

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at Festival Park on June 18, 2024 in Racine, Wisconsin. This is Trump’s third visit to Wisconsin, a key swing state in 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:45 PM – Saturday, June 22, 2024

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is suing the state of New York over Donald Trump’s hush money trial case.

Bailey (R-Mo.) posted on social media that he would be filing a lawsuit “against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump.”

“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election,” he added in a subsequent message.

Reports have stated that the lawsuit is anticipated to be against Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.), and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D-N.Y.) over the lawsuits brought against Trump.

Bailey stated that the hush money trial was brought to smear Trump in the upcoming election and that New York’s statute of limitations on falsification of business records expired in 2019.

He continued by adding that Bragg never specified “intent to commit another crime” that would have brought the charges back within time-limitation statutes.

“Radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election. We have to stand up and fight back,” Bailey told Fox News Digital.

Bailey continued by saying that the investigations and subsequent prosecutions of Trump “appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice.”

Last month, Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies related to manipulating business records pertaining to a $130,000 payment made by his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Sentencing has been set for July 11th.

