Missing California Hiker Found Safe After Spending 10 Days In Mountains

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:51 PM – Monday, June 24, 2024

A missing California man has now been found after getting lost in the woods for 10 days.

On Friday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO) shared a post on Meta (Facebook) stating that several witnesses had reported hearing someone call for help near Foreman Creek off of Big Basin Highway at around 3 p.m. on June 20th.

“Deputies responded with State Parks, Cal Fire, and Boulder Creek Fire Department and were able to confirm it was Lukas McClish, who had been missing since Tuesday, June 11,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

The SCCSO reportedly utilized drones to help determine McClish’s exact location, and park rangers arrived first on the scene along with fire crews.

On June 11th, the 34-year-old had gone out and planned a three-hour hike in his hometown of Boulder Creek.

McClish told ABC 7 that the reason he got lost was since he “did not recognize certain landmarks” that were wiped out by past fires.

According to the outlet, McClish was finally found four days after his family reported him missing. They claimed that they only became concerned after he did not show up for a Father’s Day dinner on June 16th.

McClish told the outlet that he was only carrying a pair of pants, hiking shoes, a hat, a flashlight, and some folding scissors and attributed his survival to consuming a lot of water and staying hydrated.

“I just made sure I drank a gallon of water every day, but then after, getting close to the end of it, my body needed food and some kind of sustenance,” McClish said.

According to SCCSO, McClish had no major injuries and was reunited with his family.

