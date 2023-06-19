Missing Air Force sergeant found dead in Arizona

(Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

4:06 PM – Monday, June 19, 2023

A 33-year-old Air Force sergeant was found dead in Arizona by Roosevelt Lake over the weekend, days after he was reported missing during a training exercise, according to officials.

U.S. Air Force Sgt. Kory Wade, 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics airman at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, was reported missing on Wednesday during “training in preparation for supporting jump operations,” the Air Force base said in a statement.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office led a multi-day search-and-rescue effort. Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy personnel also joined on the search and rescue.

According to Colonel Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, said that Wade’s body was recovered on Saturday.

“We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake,” Col. Mills said. “Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Wade entered the Air Force in fall of 2008, where he was stationed at Davis-Monthan since April 2020.

He was awarded several commendations, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and lastly, U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Ribbon.

The Air Force is investigating the incident and no cause of death has been revealed.

