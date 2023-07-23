Miss Italy Beauty Pageant Bans Biological Males From Competing

Miss Italy, Virginia Stablum walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:45 PM – Sunday, July 23, 2023

The “Miss Italy” beauty pageant has recently prohibited biological men from competing. The woman in charge of the competition and event, Patrizia Mirigliani, said that while she is in charge of the nation’s contest, there will be a strict “only women since birth” guideline to follow in order to enter the competition.

Advertisement

Mirigliani recently informed Radio Cusano that there would no longer be any transgender contestants at Miss Italy, the country’s most prominent beauty pageant.

She also maintained that any beauty pageants that accept biological male participants, referred to as transgender women, do so simply to generate media attention and without regard for the biological females who have dreamed of winning the competition their whole lives.

This news comes following the recent 2023 competition, Miss Universe Netherlands, when Dutch judges awarded a biological man, 22-year-old Rikkie Valerie Kolle, as the winner of their pageant. Many accused the judges of choosing Kolle for political virtue-signaling reasons after viewing the other contestants who fell short of the crown.

“Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news by also using strategies that I think are a bit absurd,” Mirigliani said. “Miss Italia, on the other hand, will not jump on the glittery bandwagon of trans activism.”

Mirigliani asserted that as long as she is in charge of the notable competition, “only those who are women, biologically speaking, can participate, and not those who perceive themselves as such,” Italian outlet Il Primato Naziomale reported.

“Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth,” Mirigliani clarified. “Probably because, even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women.”

Mirigliani also stated that in recent years, Miss Italy has relaxed its beauty pageant rules, allowing women with tattoos, piercings, and hair extensions to compete.

“Tattooed girls, with piercings, and extensions participate in our contest,” she said. “It’s all part of the new way of talking about women, but we try not to facilitate everything that is excessive to accentuate the aesthetics. Excesses are not good.”

Mirigliani’s more traditional approach to the competition guidelines has been widely praised by many users online. However, she has also been attacked by liberals, leftists, and trans activists who believe that taking opportunities and female spaces away from biological women is worth it, as long as transgender women feel included and accepted.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts