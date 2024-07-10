‘Miracle Baby’ Found Alive After Spending 2 Days In Louisiana Ditch

(Mississippi Law Enforcement, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

5:55 PM – Wednesday, July 10, 2024

A one-year-old boy was found alive in a ditch the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead in Louisiana.

On Monday, sheriffs were dispatched to reports of a body spotted in the choppy waters behind the Vinton Welcome Center, at the Louisiana and Texas border.

Teams discovered a four-year-old African American boy deceased and later learned he was last seen with his mother, 25-year-old Aaliyah Jack, along with his one-year-old brother.

Investigators were able to make the connection after a family member called to voice their concern.

After issuing a warrant for Jack’s arrest authorities located her at a train station in Mississippi. The one-year-old, however, was nowhere to be found.

That was until Tuesday, July 9th, when the sheriff’s office received a call from a trucker who spotted a baby in a ditch on I-10 eastbound.

“We looked at this one-year-old. He was our miracle baby because he was still alive,” said Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory. “Unbelievable. This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side of the highway.”

The search occurred while the area was experiencing strong winds in the elements of Hurricane Beryl.

“Thank god that trucker saw him when you look at the video here he was, you know, crawling toward the highway,” he said.

The sheriff said that the one-year-old had a few insect bites but is otherwise in good condition.

Investigators also met with the four-year-old’s father and clarified that he and Jack were no longer in a romantic relationship. Details surrounding the one-year-old’s father remain unclear.

Detectives in Louisiana and Mississippi continue to investigate as the sheriff’s office awaits the results of an autopsy to determine the four-year-old’s cause of death.

Jack is currently jailed on a $300,000 bond on charges of failure to report a missing child.

She could still face more charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

