Minn. Blue Earth River Dam Breaks, Prompts Flash Flood Warnings

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

5:12 PM – Monday, June 24, 2024

A Minnesota dam has failed, prompting flash flood warnings and evacuations.

The Rapidan Dam gave out on Monday, after local authorities warned heavy rains were creating “failure conditions.”

Rain reportedly created serious erosion on the west side of the dam, moving water around the already-aging structure and further undermining it’s stability.

During a briefing this morning on the condition of the dam prior to its collapse, Governor Tim Walz (D- Minn.) acknowledged it had been in subpar condition for some time prior.

Emergency services say they are tracking debris in the river, as well as power outages as a result of the dam’s failure.

