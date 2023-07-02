Mini bombs and Molotov cocktail explode outside Nike store, Truist ATM, Safeway within mins of each other in D.C.

The skyline of Washington, DC, including the US Capitol building, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and National Mall, is seen from the air, January 29, 2010. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



3:38 PM – Sunday, July 2, 2023

A manhunt is underway for the individual(s) who used explosive devices and a ‘Molotov cocktail-like item’ to target various establishments in Northeast Washington, D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the attacks occurred just minutes apart at Truist Bank by an ATM, a Nike store, and a Safeway supermarket store in ‘The District’ overnight.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in catching and arresting the offender, and the agency is offering a reward of up to $20,000.

Authorities say that there was a lot of damage at each location, but fortunately, no injuries were recorded.

The first incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday when someone detonated an explosive device outside the Truist Bank ATM on Washington Place NE and then fled the area in a car, according to MPD.

Minutes later, at 4:36 a.m., the suspect(s) detonated an explosive device on the pavement in front of the Nike Store on H Street’s doors.

The third incident occurred at 4:45 a.m., when a Molotov cocktail was hurled at the Safeway on 40th Street.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the culprit(s) appear to have targeted business facilities in all three occurrences, but not members of the public.

The motivation for the attacks has not yet been revealed, and authorities have not issued a description of the culprit(s).

Anyone with information regarding these events, including video or images from any of the sites, is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text their report to the Department’s Text Report Line at 50411.

Update: The MPD is now offering an additional reward of an extra $10,000 on top of the $20,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator or perpetrators of these crimes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Washington Field Division, in collaboration with MPD, is providing the additional $10,000.

