Millions Gather To Watch Total Solar Eclipse

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley
6:08 PM PT – Monday, April 8, 2023
Tens of millions of people across the nation gathered to watch one of the most anticipated celestial events of the decade.
On Monday, a total solar eclipse was visible in 15 states in the U.S. Additionally, the total solar eclipse was visible in parts of Mexico and Eastern Canada.
This was the first total solar eclipse to pass over North America in seven years, leaving enthusiasts stunned by the phenomena.
The out of this world experience lasted for more than four minutes in some locations.
The next total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. will occur on August 23rd, 2044.
