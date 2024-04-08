Millions Gather To Watch Total Solar Eclipse

In this NASA handout, prominences from the sun are shown during a total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the North American April 8, 2024 as seen from Dallas, Texas. The eclipse could be seen from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of Central America and Europe. (Photo by Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

6:08 PM PT – Monday, April 8, 2023

Tens of millions of people across the nation gathered to watch one of the most anticipated celestial events of the decade.

On Monday, a total solar eclipse was visible in 15 states in the U.S. Additionally, the total solar eclipse was visible in parts of Mexico and Eastern Canada.

This was the first total solar eclipse to pass over North America in seven years, leaving enthusiasts stunned by the phenomena.

The out of this world experience lasted for more than four minutes in some locations.

The next total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. will occur on August 23rd, 2044.

