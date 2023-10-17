Michigan’s John James Running For Re-Election After Raising $1.2M In Third Quarter

John James, Michigan GOP Senate candidate, speaks at an election night event after winning his primary election at his business James Group International August 7th, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:52 PM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Michigan Representative John James has declared his bid for re-election in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District after raising $1.28 million in his third quarter.

James (R-Mich.), who is an Army veteran and businessman, stated that he would like to continue persisting to fight for the region in Congress in 2024. He also asserted that he would fight for veterans and first responders as well.

“As a former businessman and combat veteran, I remain mission-focused on delivering results for our district through investments in Selfridge and local infrastructure, along with financial relief for families and workers who are struggling from the impacts of inflation,” James said in a press release.

“It’s an honor to continue serving my neighbors, and I look forward to earning voters’ support by delivering results to strengthen our local economy, improve our infrastructure, and ensure our law enforcement has the resources they need to protect our communities,” he added.

The Republican highlighted two bipartisan bills he drafted that are currently being considered by the House. He also announced that these two laws, the “Reignite Hope Act” and the “Road to Recovery Act,” demonstrate his dedication to supporting his community.

“The Reignite Hope Act will increase the child tax credit and support local heroes such as first responders, nurses, and caretakers,” James said. “The Road to Recovery Act will support our community efforts to combat substance abuse and addiction.”

According to James’s campaign, during the first nine months of his term, the representative secured $25 million for his district and $48 million for the state, ensured substantial protection on the Great Lakes, backed efforts to secure the borders, and backed policies to boost American energy production.

“Despite the noise in Washington, D.C., John James remains mission-focused on delivering for his district,” the campaign stated. “That’s what his record proves.”

James has been in the process of undergoing a challenge from former rival Carl Marlinga, who received the Democratic nomination last year but fell 1,600 votes short of winning the general election.

There are now five left-wing candidates who are aiming to defeat James in next year’s election.

Both Houses of Michigan’s legislature, as well as the governor’s office, are under their control. In the midterm elections, they also won three out of the four competitive House seats.

James worked as an aircraft officer for the military for eight years before entering his time in Congress.

He received his degree from West Point, New York’s United States Military Academy. During Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009, he served as the combat operations commander of two Apache platoons.

