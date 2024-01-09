Michigan Wins First National Title In 26 Years

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines and his team react as he lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:29 PM – Tuesday, January 9, 2024

The Michigan Wolverines have won the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship after defeating the Washington Huskies.

Advertisement

On Monday, Michigan won its 10th title in university history when they beat Washington 34-13.

The Wolverines had a massively successful season as the team finished with a perfect 15-0 record. They were also the only school in the 2023 season to be undefeated.

“I could not be prouder or happier of our team, 15-0,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Took on all comers. Last one standing. It’s a great feeling. For me, personally, I can now sit at the big-person’s table in the family. They won’t keep me over there on the little table anymore. My dad, Jack Harbaugh, won a national championship (Western Kentucky) and my brother (John) won a Super Bowl. It’s good to be at the big-person’s table from now on.”

The title game took place in Houston, Texas, at the NRG stadium. There were reportedly 72,808 fans in attendance.

Michigan kept their lead throughout the entire game and the team’s running back Blake Corum earned the offensive MVP honor. Additionally, defensive back Will Johnson was named as the defensive MVP.

Michigan has had a season of both ups and downs, as head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended twice for six of Michigan’s regular season games.

The first time, he was suspended by the university for on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period. Later, the Big Ten suspended him for a second time due to his “conducting [of] an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.”

Harbaugh’s future in Ann Arbor is unknown. For the time being, he says that he is simply focusing on his team’s victory.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!