Michigan State Fires Football Coach Mel Tucker Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan State defeated Rutgers 31-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:52 AM – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Michigan State University has officially fired their head football coach, Mel Tucker.

Advertisement

The school announced the firing on Wednesday, saying that Tucker did not provide adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause after having what he described “consensual phone sex,” which allegedly included masturbating with an activist and rape survivor.

Michigan State declared that it is terminating the agreement “for cause.”

“No statement in your attorney’s response attempting to undermine the jurisdiction of the investigation, justify your actions, or call into question the University’s rational and justified decision to terminate your contract for cause ‘present reason to the Athletic Director and the University’s President as to why [why] you should not be terminated on the ground state’ in the Notice,” the notice to Tucker said.

“It is immaterial if, as you allege, these actions were purportedly consensual and somehow occurred outside of your workplace. As the University previously stated, ‘[it] is decidedly unprofessional and unethical to flirt, make sexual comments, and masturbate while on the phone with a University vendor,” the notice continued.

“Your unconvincing rationalizations and misguided attempts to shift responsibility cannot and do not excuse your own behavior,” the notice said. “Had you not engaged in this inappropriate and unprofessional conduct, the University would not be subject to public disrespect and ridicule regarding your actions.”

Brenda Tracy, the activist and rape survivor, said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call stemming back to April 2022. Several months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office.

During the phone call, Tucker is alleged to have masturbated, sent her gifts and asked if she would date him if he was not married.

After the report came out, the university told Tucker that they intended to fire him on September 18th and they gave him a week to respond, which he did on Monday.

The football coach later responded to the allegations, saying they were prompted by “bias” and “other motives are at play.”

Tucker was in the second season of a 10-year, $95 million extension that he signed in 2021. The Spartans coach went 20-14 during his three-plus seasons with Michigan State.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts