Michigan: 5-Year-Old Passes Away Following Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion At Medical Center

Troy Police Department vehicle parked outside of the center. (Photo via: Troy Police Department / David Rodriguez Munoz of the Detroit Free Press outlet)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:30 PM – Friday, January 31, 2025

A 5-year-old boy has sadly died and his mother has been badly injured following an explosion at a medical facility in Troy, Michigan.

According to Detroit Fire Department Lt. Keith Young, the child was killed after a “hyperbaric chamber explosion” occurred.

The chamber “contained 100% oxygen, making it extremely flammable,” the authorities continued.

Lt. Ben Hancock of the Troy Police Department said at a press conference that officers and firefighters quickly responded to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. — eventually discovering the deceased 5-year-old boy.

“Upon arrival, the first responding units unfortunately discovered a 5-year-old boy deceased on the scene,” Hancock announced at the press conference.

The mother of the child was reportedly standing next to the chamber when it exploded. It is unclear what kind of treatment the child had been receiving at the time of the incident.

Officials continued, noting that some medical staff members were present as well, though none of them were seriously injured during the explosion. The fire has now been contained.

“I’ve been with the department for 10 years, and we’ve never responded to anything like this,” Young said.

Numerous state agencies are now investigating the facility’s safety protocols, as well as the reason for the explosion.

The medical center will remain closed until further notice.

