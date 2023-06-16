Michael Shellenberger: Homeless crisis stems from drug use

Robert Rey, a homeless man, pushes his belongings past San Francisco City Hall December 6, 2002 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco has attracted increasing numbers of homeless people in recent years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

6:30 PM – Friday, June 16, 2023

As the homeless situation in San Francisco continues to worsen, journalists headed to the scene to investigate the problems and solutions. Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger exposed the underlying causes behind the homeless crisis.

On Friday, Shellenberger, who is known for his investigative work on the Twitter Files, tweeted out a video of him interviewing numerous homeless people from San Francisco. The people detailed their experience living on the streets.

Contrary to public belief, Shellenberger stated that homeless individuals aren’t people who can’t afford rent. He said that they are out on the streets because of their serious drug addictions.



When pressed on their living situation, Shellenberger discovered that most of the homeless people he met were homeless by choice.

What’s worse is even the San Francisco police department admitted that the northern California city has become a tourist hub for drug use. During a recent police commission hearing, the city’s own chief of police revealed that a majority of those on the streets arrested for drug use are not from San Francisco.

While Mayor London Breed (D-Calif.) has proposed more shelters for the homeless, Shellenberger’s research shows these people need rehabilitation to turn their lives around.

