Michael Gambon, Dumbledore ‘Harry Potter’ Actor, Dead At 82

British actor Sir Michael Gambon arrives at Westminster Abbey for a memorial service for theatre great Sir Peter Hall OBE on September 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:39 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Michael Gambon, who was best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” films, has died at the age of 82.

The actor died on Wednesday after battling “a bout of pneumonia,” his publicist, Clair Dobbs, said on Thursday.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of Pneumonia. Michael was 82,” his publicist confirmed Thursday with Fox News Digital.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love,” she continued.

The British actor had a successful career that lasted over 60 years.

Gambon starred in the last six Harry Potter films after his predecessor died unexpectedly after starring in the first two.

The Irish-English star was known as one of England’s most prominent leading actors.

The actor was born in Ireland on October 19th, 1940, and was raised in London. He originally trained as an engineer, following in the footsteps of his father.

His first role was a minor part in “Hamlet,” the National Theatre Company’s opening production, under the directorship of Laurence Olivier.

Gambon received his claim to fame for his leading role in John Dexter’s “Life of Galileo.”

Additionally, he won the Laurence Olivier Award three times and the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards twice.

In 2015, he retired from stage acting after not being able to remember his lines in front of an audience due to his older age. He told the Sunday Times, “It’s a horrible thing to admit, but I can’t do it. It breaks my heart.” He appeared in several movies after this, his last being 2019’s “Cordelia.”

The actor is survived by his wife Anne Miller and their son, Fergus. He also has two sons with set designer Philippa Hart.

