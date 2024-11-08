Michael Cohen Backtracks Promise To Leave U.S. If Trump Wins, Online Users Prank Him During Livestream

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen departs from his home to attend his second day of testimony at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:09 PM – Friday, November 8, 2024

After vowing to leave the U.S. if his former boss won reelection, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer-turned-disgruntled felon, has announced that he will no longer be moving out of the country.

The convicted ex-lawyer made the statement during a livestream.

Online viewers poked fun at Cohen’s expense by paying to cover his face with humorous filters, which only exacerbated his frustration over Trump’s election victory.

“Can we stop with that? I don’t appreciate the stupid turkeys,’’ Cohen grumbled as a jokester paid to add a filter of a cooked turkey around his face. “Let’s just knock that stupid s**t off,” he continued. “I said I was leaving and then the following day, get that though your dumb heads, the following day I turned around and I said that, ‘there’s no chance in the world that I’m leaving my country thank you very much,’” Cohen added. “Not leaving anywhere, you leave. This is my country. I have every right within which to turn around…”

As another online user applied a different filter to Cohen, this time, an “Elvis-style filter,” complete with enormous glasses and an Elvis hairdo, he began to get sidetracked and even more annoyed.

“Alright, two seconds, I’m going to end up blocking this idiot,” Cohen responded.

Previously, Cohen told MSNBC that he was preparing to leave the U.S. in order to become a citizen of another country in case Trump took back the White House.

Cohen, a witness who testified against Trump during the Stormy Daniels trial, has since turned into a Trump-hating online personality, notably posting Youtube videos and appearing on podcasts now that he has been disbarred from practicing law in New York.

Cohen was disbarred after he pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in 2018, one of which included lying to Congress.

Additionally, “Cohen failed to report more than $4 million in income, resulting in the avoidance of taxes of more than $1.4 million due to the IRS,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in 2018.

After entering a guilty plea to charges of campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud—all of which were somewhat connected to the so-called hush money trial—he was ultimately given a sentence of three years in federal prison.

Trump has turned into “the absolute worst version of himself imaginable,” Cohen asserted.

He also claimed that although the 47th President-elect “was always bad,” he has now reached “a whole new low” after “surrounding himself [with] the worst of the worst imaginable,” Daily Mail reported.

On Tuesday, before Trump’s presidential victory was announced, Cohen maintained that he was “out of here” if his former boss defeated Kamala Harris.

Cohen even said that he was “already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name.”

