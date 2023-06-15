Miami Mayor announces presidential bid

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

9:51 AM – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Thursday morning.

“My dad taught me that you get to choose your battles,” Suarez said in his announcement video. “and I am choosing the biggest one of my life. I’m going to run for president, I’m going to run for your children and mine. Let’s give them the future they deserve. It’s time to take things into our own hands. It’s time to get things started.”

The Mayor, who is now seeking the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination, had teased a “major announcement” during his appearance on Fox News over the weekend, and he is also set to speak later on Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Suarez was voted into the office of Mayor in Miami, the most populous municipality in Florida with around 450,000 residents, in 2017 and is now serving his second term having been reelected in 2021.

The mayor announced that he believes his campaign is different because he has a “different message” than other candidates.

“I’m running for president because I think I have a different message than what other candidates have,” he said. “I think what I noticed in the last 24 hours, just an outpouring of support because people want someone who can unify them.”

Suarez now joins former President Donald Trump, and Governor Ron DeSantis as a candidate from Florida.

The 45-year-old has faced pushback due to the fact that he has previously acknowledged he did not vote for Trump in neither 2016 or 2020, and he also voted against DeSantis in the 2018 elections, however he changed his stance and supported the governor in 2022.

He now also faces the problem of having to raise enough money for his campaign to be able to qualify for the Republican debates which are scheduled for later this summer.

