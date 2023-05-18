MTG announces impeachment articles against POTUS

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the news conference Greene announced that she would be filing articles of impeachment against U.S. President Joe Biden. This week she also introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

11:46 AM – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced impeachment articles against President Joe Biden, citing that he is “unfit to serve,” in addition to alleging that he has violated his oath of office in not securing the country’s borders and protecting national security.

This comes as the Republican has introduced similar articles against Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

On Thursday, Greene (R-Ga.) appeared at the press conference to make the announcement.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said.

Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, responded by calling Greene’s plan a “stunt.”

“Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the January 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?” Sams said.

The lawmaker declared that Biden should be ousted from office because he had neglected to protect the border and had “deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border.”

Biden was chastised by Greene for allowing “approximately six million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country” and said that the president had denied Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the funding it needed to protect the border. Essentially, Biden has allowed migrants to “invade” the country, while depriving border control agents of the resources and policies they require in order to perform their duties.

“His policies, directives and statements surrounding the southern border have violated our laws and destroyed our country,” she said. “Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty, and he is a direct threat to our national security.”

Greene alleges that Biden has allowed fentanyl to “flood” into the nation and murder Americans on a daily basis.

In addition, she criticized the administration’s intention to instruct Customs and Border Protection to let immigrants enter the country without a court date or a mechanism to follow up on their whereabouts. According to the process, immigrants must check in via an app up until they receive a court date.

According to Greene, it amounts to “catch-and-release,” as the migrants are not kept in jail until their court date but rather discharged.

The president and other American officials may be impeached and removed from office if they are found guilty of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to Article II of the Constitution.

“There’s never any consequences for anyone in the federal government when regular American citizens face consequences all the time, and I’m introducing these articles because this is what people are demanding,” Greene said.

