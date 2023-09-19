Mexico’s ‘Non-Human Bodies’ Undergo Scans, No Manipulation Suggested

(Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:13 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Medical scans on the alleged “alien bodies” recently delivered to a meeting at Mexico’s Parliament have been done, and the results reportedly show “no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls.”

On Monday, scientists performed a series of tests on the two “non-human bodies” that were presented to the Mexican Parliament last week by researcher Jaime Mussan. The entire procedure was live streamed on Maussan’s YouTube channel.

The director of the Health Sciences Research Institute, José Zalce Benitez, stated that the studies prove that the alleged alien bodies belong to “a single skeleton” and were not “assembled by human efforts.”

Benitez also claimed that one of the bodies “was alive, was intact, was biological, and was in gestation,” pointing to big lumps within the alleged alien’s abdomen that he speculated could contain eggs.

“I can affirm that these bodies have no relation to human beings,” he asserted.

Last week, Maussan presented the Mexican Parliament with two boxes, which he said contained the small, stuffed bodies of extraterrestrials discovered in Peru in 2017.

Almost one-third of their DNA is completely “unknown,” he said in his testimony, claiming that the beings are not part of “our terrestrial evolution.”

Although many believe the researcher’s findings, there has also been heavy criticism and skepticism regarding his claims.

Among those who disagree is Brian Cox, a notable physics professor from the U.K. Cox has advocated for a sample to be transferred to the biotech company 23andMe for independent confirmation that could prove that the specimens are actually extraterrestrial.

“It’s very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us,” Cox said.

The recent hearing was held to discuss language on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenas (UAPs) in the Aerial Space Protection Law, which, if passed, would make Mexico the first country ever to legally acknowledge the presence of alien life on Earth.

