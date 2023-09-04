Mexico Installs Piece Of Berlin Wall Near Border As ‘Lesson’ While Biden Adds To Barriers

(AP/Gregory Bull)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:06 PM – Monday, September 4, 2023

Mexico has installed a piece of the Berlin Wall as the United States government built its latest stretch of the border wall.

Advertisement

During a ceremony last month, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero and former Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard placed a fragment of the Soviet wall.

“May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges,” the inscription on the wall installed said.

The placement of the wall comes as the U.S. continues to build barriers across the approximately 2,000-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico.

However, The Berlin Wall, unlike the U.S. border, was built by an invading authority to separate a nation against itself.

“Why in Tijuana? How many families have shed blood, labor and their lives to get past the wall,” Caballero said. “The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it’s a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations.”

The installation, titled “A World Without Walls,” was created in Friendship Park on August 13th after Caballero was approached by the artifact’s owner, Marcos Cline, who wanted to place it in a meaningful location.

According to Claine, he attempted to give the Berlin Wall slab to former President Donald Trump during his reign but was rejected.

He then gave the artifact a “second life” in Tijuana, using it as a form of art work denouncing America’s immigration policies.

The Berlin Wall fragment is currently located near a new construction project sanctioned by the Biden Administration that wants to complete previously contracted work to enforce the border wall in San Diego.

The Berlin piece is located in the symbolic Friendship park that was inaugurated by former First Lady Pat Nixion in 1971 to celebrate U.S.-Mexican relations.

Many of the people who visit the park say that the wall reportedly represents a clear symbol of what the U.S.-Mexico border has become.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts