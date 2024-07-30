Mexico: 12-Year-Old Killed By Gunmen On Jet Skis Who Mistook Him For Rival Drug Dealer

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:34 AM – Tuesday, July 30, 2024

A 12-year-old boy was killed after gunmen on jet skis reportedly opened fire in Cancun, Mexico, allegedly mistaking him for a rival drug dealer.

According to Mexican officials, the shooting took place on Sunday at a beach on Kukulcán Boulevard.

Prosecutors say that they believe the “attackers arrived by sea, aboard a jet ski shooting at some people presumably in dispute for drug sales.”

The boy, who was a local resident, was reportedly lying on a lounge chair with his family when he was hit by the stray bullets. He was then quickly rushed to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

“The authorities arrived immediately and the minor was transferred to the hospital where, unfortunately, he lost his life,” prosecutors said.

The attorney general’s office is now currently investigating the incident.

This is not the first time that an innocent civilian has been mistaken for a rival drug trafficking group or gang. In 2021, two visitors were killed in Tulum, which is further south. One was a German national, and the other was a travel blogger living in California who was originally born in India.

