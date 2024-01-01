Methodist Church Of Great Britain Labels ‘Wife’ And ‘Husband’ Terms As Offensive

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:40 PM– Monday, January 1, 2024

In order to avoid making assumptions that are not “the reality for many people,” the Methodist Church of Great Britain has urged its pastors, deacons, and elders to cease using “derogatory” terms like “husband” and “wife.”

The Methodist Church revised its “Inclusive Language Guide” in order to stop individuals from using “hurtful language” against groups that it considers have been “marginalized and/or demonized by common culture.” Every six months, the church intends to update the Inclusive Language Guide in order to remove any language that could offend groups that it considers to be marginalized.

The church wants its leaders to acknowledge that “relationships come in many varied expressions,” and they now require church members and leaders to refer to couples as “partners” and “parents.”

The guidelines said that “using a person’s chosen pronouns is helpful as it honors their identity,” which directly addressed the topic of gender. Additionally, the church issued a warning to its adherents not to use terms like “brothers and sisters,” which, despite their good intentions, exclude “non-binary friends.”

Additionally, pronoun use is promoted among congregation members in casual conversation. The church advises its members to seek advice from leftist organizations like GLAAD and Stonewall if they want any further direction on pronoun usage or the most recent authorized wording meant to avoid offending vulnerable LGBTQ+ communities, according to the Christian Institute.

The Methodist community’s governing body in Great Britain recently released extreme language guidelines that build upon much more radical moves from 2021, when the group overwhelmingly agreed to redefine marriage and perform same-sex marriages.

There is no biblical support for the recent activities of the Methodist Church of Great Britain.

The Bible is full of references to “husband” and “wife,” as well as instructions on their responsibilities to one another and the family.

For example, Ephesians 5:33 (NIV translation) says: “However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”

Now that it is clear that the Bible has been overridden by the Methodist Church’s governing body, it is unclear how the church intends to handle anyone who dares to preach true Biblical ethics and morality.

