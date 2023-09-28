Merriam-Webster Dictionary Unveils Almost 700 New ‘Modernized’ Words

(Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:53 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Terminology like “beast mode,” “bracketology,” and “goated” are among the 690 new words that have been added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s list of vocabulary words.

“We’re very excited by this new batch of words,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster editor. “We hope there is as much insight and satisfaction in reading them as we got from defining them.”

“Bracketology” is the study of tournament brackets, pertaining largely to the NCAA basketball tournament that begins in March.

“GOATED,” which is derived from the term Greatest Of All Time, describes someone who is “the best ever at what they do.”

“Beast mode” is defined as “an extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone (such as an athlete) adopts temporarily (as to overpower an opponent in a fight or competition).”

“Thirst trap” is defined as “a photo or video shared for the purpose of attracting attention”, “grammable” means “suitable to be posted on Instagram”, and “finsta,” refers to a “secret or incognito account on Instagram,” highlights the importance of social media terminology in the revised definitions.

Other terms that have recently been added to the almost 200-year-old publisher’s vocabulary list include those that are connected to food, such as “chef’s kiss,” a gesture that is well known to anybody who has prepared or had an unfathomably delicious meal.

The terms “smashburger” and “cheffy,” the latter of which refers to the act of pushing a hamburger patty onto a hot grill, are also included on the list.

There are now 47,000 entries in all in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

