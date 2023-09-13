Member Of Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Group Arrested For Indecent Public Exposure

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:48 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

According to a sheriff’s office report that the press obtained this week, a prominent member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of primarily gay men who dress in drag and openly mock Catholics, was arrested in California last month for indecent exposure after it was alleged by witnesses that he openly masturbated in public for an hour.

After receiving a report of a man “exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle,” authorities detained 53-year-old Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore at a seaside park, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s office.

“According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating,” according to a sheriff’s report on the incident, which took place on August 12th at around 6:41 p.m. “The conduct does not appear to have been directed at anyone in particular.”

In Loleta, California, at Table Bluff County Park, the arrest was made.

The park is described by Google reviews as “good for kids” and the location of “kid-friendly hikes.”

The press was able to obtain Ellis-Gilmore’s booking photo, which shows that he was shirtless when he was taken into custody.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to recognize the group during a LGBTQ “Pride” event garnered negative backlash for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

However, the group also gained the backing of many mainstream media outlets who supported the organization against those who said it was a perverse hate group, praising them for their “dedication to community service.”

The men typically dress as traditional nuns and use names that are sexually provocative while mocking Catholicism and Christianity.

A local Humboldt County website, The Lost Coast Populist, broke the news of Ellis-Gilmore’s original arrest. They discovered several of his previous social media posts and established the first connection between Ellis-Gilmore and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Ellis-Gilmore made no attempt to conceal what was happening in the park, according to Randy Fleek, a witness who spoke with the officers who conducted the arrest.

Fleek said that Ellis-Gilmore had parked two spaces away from his trailer, leaving the truck door wide open while putting his right leg up on the dashboard. He was also reportedly wearing no trousers, giving Fleek an open side view of Ellis-Gilmore “playing with himself.”

“Well this is f***ed up,” Fleek said, speaking of what he saw. “It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy, he’s not hiding it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.”

Throughout the hour, he said that vehicles pulled up to the parking area and left, some of them carrying young girls and boys who were passing by. Fleek said that he felt immense relief when the sheriff’s deputies came.

“There’s something wrong with that man. He’s got a weird f***ing desire to show off to the public, to anybody that wants to look at him,” Fleek said. “He puts himself in a position and in a spot that you can’t help but look at the son of a b****.”

The “popular” park, where many cars pass by to gaze at the ocean, added to the unsettling nature of what he saw.

“People do not pull in to view this sort of perverse behavior, they do so to see the ocean.”

He maintained that Ellis-Gilmore’s purported intentions were obvious.

The suspected public masturbator, Ellis-Gilmore, had long been involved with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in Eureka, California. According to social media posts, Ellis-Gilmore appears to go by numerous identities in the organization, including “Novice Sister Bethe Cockhim” and “Novice Sister Man Romeo.”

Ellis-Gilmore took part in a number of Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence activities, including a book reading at an elementary school where he read to kids while a man in a mock-nun costume and fishnet tights was also seen wearing a blonde wig.

“Yesterday sisters had the most magical time reading story books to the Peninsula elementary school kids in recognition of them Studying LGBT awareness month! Thanks for the honor!” a post from October 31st, 2018 read.

Additionally, Ellis-Gilmore and the “sisters” have a history of posting sexually explicit statements on social media. Two sister members were shown clutching a fake penis in one of their posts, while Ellis-Gilmore displayed his nipple piercing and a cartoon “gay smurf” drawing with erections and pubic hair.

