Melania Trump Introduces Dr. Oz, Caitlyn Jenner, And More To GOP Fundraiser At Mar-a-Lago

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:34 PM – Monday, April 22, 2024

On Saturday night in Mar-a-Lago, the classy Melania Trump returned to the campaign trail by presiding over a small-scale, high-profile fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans.

Reportedly, Caitlyn Jenner, Dr. Mehmet Oz (Dr. Oz), Elizabeth Ailes, and more notable names were among the about 60 attendees who attended the sold-out event in the Tea Room of the exclusive Palm Beach, Florida club, along with other prominent members of the New York GOP.

According to sources, tickets cost as much as $50,000 each, with most proceeds going towards supporting Trump and other Republican officials in 2024.

The group is working towards “raising funds to inform voters in crucial swing states about President Trump’s LGBT record and his goals for his second term,” a GOP source told reporters.

As the first outwardly gay cabinet official in U.S. history, Ric Grenell most recently held the positions of director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany. According to a source, Grenell “presided over the event and introduced Mrs. Trump to the podium.”

“Grenell unveiled [Melania’s] leadership role in what will be an unprecedented outreach initiative to gay and lesbian voters—the most significant of any Republican presidential candidate in American history,” another attendee of the event told reporters.

Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Museum, and his spouse, Bryan Eure, co-chaired the event and “escorted Mrs. Trump into the room.”

“The fact that our former (and future) First Lady Melania Trump chose Log Cabin’s LGBT event as her first campaign event speaks volumes about her and negates so much we’ve all been fed in the MSM [mainstream media],” White told the PAGE SIX outlet.

His husband, Eure, gave comments to the outlet as well.

“Gay voters are no longer one issue voters—we got legally married almost 13 years ago—we are grateful to Melania Trump for her leadership, and we embrace her unity message to save our great country this November” Eure said.

Melania, 53, posted on social media, “We must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism. By uniting in our common goals, we can create a brighter and more promising future for all,” in a social media post following the event.

The former first lady was “so thrilled with the Log Cabin event, they hope to plan an even more grand one with her in the Hamptons this summer,” an insider attendee told the press.

Melania also recently introduced a brand-new necklace for Mother’s Day.

