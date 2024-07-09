Melania Trump Hosts GOP Fundraiser At Trump Tower Penthouse 

First Lady Melania Trump Hosts Roundtable Discussion On Sickle Cell Anemia WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 14: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrives at a roundtable on sickle cell disease in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:11 PM – Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Former first lady Melania Trump hosted a Republican Party fundraiser in the Trump Tower penthouse in New York City, raising $1.4 million in a single evening.

Advertisement

This was the second fundraiser where she joined the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-Trump, LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group affiliated with the Republican Party.

In a post on X (Twitter), the group called the event “amazingly spectacular.”

“We cannot be thankful enough to @MelaniaTrump for her leadership and support of equality for all. This Republican Party is one for ALL Americans,” they wrote.

It was also the first time that a political event had ever been held at the Trump penthouse in NYC, according to Richard Grenell, a gay Republican who served in former President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

“We raised $1.4 million in one night. Our goal is to get 50% of the gay vote for Donald Trump,” he wrote.

The president of the Log Cabin Republicans, Charles T. Moran, mentioned that the first inaugural event, which took place back in April at the Trump’s Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, had contributed to the organization’s fundraising efforts by raising over $1 million.

Additionally, Melania wrote to the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year on X (Twitter), emphasizing the importance of patriotism, harmony, and solidarity.

“As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism,” she added.

According to an April poll by Data for Progress, 22% of LGBTQ+ adults who participated in the survey expressed a positive opinion of the former GOP president.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!