Melania Trump Announces Longtime Aide Hayley Harrison As Her Chief Of Staff

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:07 PM – Sunday, November 24, 2024

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump has announced her longtime aide Hayley Harrison will be her chief of staff.

On Friday, Melania announced Harrison’s in a post on X. She went on to say that Harrison had a “strong understanding of White House operations,” and in her new role would “oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government.”

“Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years. She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government,” Melania Trump’s office said Friday on social platform X.

In an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends’ on October 29th, a week before the election, Melania said she was not “anxious” because she had “much more experience” as she had already lived in the White House.

"So when you go in, you know exactly what to expect," she said. "You know what kind of people you need to get."

