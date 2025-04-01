Melania Co-Hosts 2025 ‘International Women Of Courage Award’ Alongside Rubio

U.S. first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks during the International Women of Courage Award ceremony in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department’s Harry S. Truman headquarters on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:36 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump took the stage with a radiant smile, proudly honoring all female recipients at the “International Women of Courage Award” ceremony.

“Now in its 19th year, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognizes women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership – often at great personal risk and sacrifice. Since 2007, the Department of State has recognized more than 200 women from over 90 countries with the IWOC Award. U.S. diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and finalists are selected and approved by senior Department officials. ” the U.S. Department of State website posted.

Melania, along with 72nd Secretary of State Marco Rubio, co-hosted the annual award ceremony at the State Department.

Melania focused on the unique capability of the chosen female advocates, activists, and leaders — to act in the name of “love.”

“Today, we celebrate courage —a strength that is based in love,” she said. ”This truth is illustrated through our honorees, who prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor even in the face of vulnerability.”

“Their remarkable stories are a testament to the power of love in practice — for family, community, and our world,” she continued. “This is especially evident in places where their passion defies convention and when it has been shown at great personal risk of stigma, persecution, or harm.”

“Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles,” the first lady said

This year’s award recipients included National Human Rights Commission President Henriette Da, Papau New Guinea activist Major Velena Iga, former Hamas hostage Amit Soussana, South Sudanese women’s rights leader Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit, Sri Lankan journalist Namini Wijedasa, Yemeni detainees advocate Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, Romanian disabilities rights activist Georgiana Pascu, and marine conservationist Angelique Songco.

“We are honored to join an exceptional assembly of brave women who have shown their love and refuse to let fear or hardship define them. Their collective achievements and dedication move us all,” she said.

“Let us also take a moment to acknowledge those who persist in their struggles,” she continued. “To the women who are driven to speak out for justice even though their voices are trembling, to the women who are motivated to rise up for their community when others remain indifferent, to the women who feel compelled to heal wounds caused by hatred and cherish peace.”

“Their courage propels us of humanity forward by advocating to end violence against women and girls, promoting democratic governance, defending human rights, championing education and fighting injustice,” she said.

“Let their stories motivate us to take courageous steps, knowing that each act of love can spark a ripple of transformation.”

This is the fifth year that Melania Trump has attended the event after returning to the White House. It was established by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2007.

Previously, a biological man was given the “International Women of Courage Award” by former first lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife. Alba Rueda, a transgender woman and Argentina’s special ambassador for sexual orientation and gender identity, was the recipient.

