Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Charles’ Coronation

UPDATED 6:31 PM – Wednesday, April 12, 2023

It has officially been announced that Harry will travel solo across the pond to attend his father’s May coronation. His wife, Meghan Markle, along with their two children, will remain at home in Montecito, California.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

While Harry is set to be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6th, it is believed that this is the only ceremony he will be attending.

The date coincides with the 4th birthday of their oldest child, Prince Archie. The date reportedly played a role in Meghan’s decision to stay behind.

An insider source claimed that “Charles will be pleased. The rest of the family will be relieved that Meghan won’t be there – it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate.”

Much controversy has surfaced within the last few years regarding relations between Markle and the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan relocated back to California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. They were last spotted in England after Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

