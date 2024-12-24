Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $1B Ahead Of Christmas Eve Drawing

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:09 PM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

This Christmas Eve, someone could “unwrap” the ultimate holiday surprise—a staggering $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Imagine the thrill of turning a festive Christmas celebration into a life-changing prize.

The winnings for Tuesday night’s drawing grew from an estimated $970 million on Monday to $1 billion, or $448.8 million for the cash option, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers will be announced in the drawing at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PST). If someone does hit the winning ticket, it would be the largest prize ever won in a December drawing.

The jackpot prize has continued to go up since the last time it was won, at $810 million in Texas on September 10th. No ticket matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Friday night, with the winning numbers 2, 20, 51, 56 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

The current jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game’s history, according to Mega Millions. Last year, a winning player in Florida won the largest ever jackpot, winning $1.602 billion in an August drawing.

Mega Millions tickets are available in 45 out of 50 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

