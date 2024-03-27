Mega Millions Announces Winner Of $1.13B Jackpot — Fifth-Highest In Lottery’s History

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:26 AM -Wednesday, March 27, 2024

One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history finally has a winner!

A Mega Millions player in New Jersey won the jackpot worth $1.13 billion, on Tuesday night, ending the 31-drawing drought.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the gold Mega ball 4.

With a winning ticket finally being announced the $1.13 billion jackpot is the fifth-largest prize in the lottery’s history.

Additionally, the winner from The Garden State can receive the massive prize in annual payments or a one-time lump sum estimated at $537.5 million.

Meanwhile, thirteen players in California, Colorado, Florida (2), Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York (2) and Ohio were able to match all five white balls for the $1 million prize.

A New York player won $2 million while playing the Megaplier.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are an unbelievable 1 in 302,575,350.

New Jersey allows winners to remain anonymous and the winnings can be claimed up to a year from when the winning numbers were announced.

The latest win on Tuesday night comes as the last winner of the Mega Millions was on December 8th, when two tickets in California matched the numbers for the $395 million prize.

The biggest prize ever, a staggering $1.602 billion, was sold in August 2023 to a winner in Neptune Beach, Florida.

The jackpot will now reset to its default $20 million.

The specific lottery game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

