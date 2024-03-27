Md. Gov. Gives Update On Recovery Efforts After Bridge Collapse

In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

2:07 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says that his top priority is the recovery of the six construction workers who were on the Baltimore bridge when it collapsed.

Moore (D-Md.) gave an update regarding the incident on Wednesday. During his speech, he praised the work of first responders. He also stated that authorities have to bring closure to the families of those presumed to be dead.

The governor noted that the investigation into Tuesday’s cargo ship crash is still in its early stages. However, he promised to seek answers and accountability.

Moore also spoke on rebuilding efforts, emphasizing the importance of the bridge to the nation’s economy.

“It’s a huge economic impact for the country,” Moore stated. “And that’s why I think when we’ve seen how the entire country has rallied around Maryland and rallied around Baltimore, it’s because they understand that the port of Baltimore, is not just impacting Maryland.”

“This port is responsible for over 51 million tons of foreign cargo,” he continued. “That’s the largest in the country.”

The governor also said he has been overwhelmed by the outreach from his fellow governors and philanthropists offering to help.

