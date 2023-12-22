McDonald’s Columbus Location Re-Opens After Customer Finds Crack Pipe In Food Bag

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

10:54 AM – Friday, December 22, 2023

The health authority ordered the closure of a McDonald’s after a customer reported seeing a “crack pipe” in their food bag.

After inspectors examined the fast-food establishment, they also reportedly found unhygienic conditions inside.

However, the restaurant has now reopened.

A customer claims that he found a “crack pipe” this week in his food bag at a McDonald’s location in southwest Columbus. This particular McDonald’s was located at 619 Harrisburg Pike.

When the customer discovered it, they went back to the store and complained to the restaurant supervisor, asking how it got there and how the employee could accommodate him.

According to legal documents, the supervisor then walked towards the customer’s car in order to collect his information, but the customer instead angrily approached the drive-thru window to demand a resolution.

The supervisor then called the police, and the customer departed. However, the police never responded to the call.

According to the health authority’s assessment, the eatery’s sitting area, front service counter, and drink station were all undergoing extensive renovation while the officials examined the premises. They reported that there was “dust, garbage, debris, and construction equipment” in the vicinity.

A department representative told reporters that inspectors noticed contaminant-blocking plastic sheets between the food processing and eating facilities, and that the top surfaces of beverage service equipment, including the soda dispenser, frappe machine, frozen beverage dispenser, and coffee maker, contained dust, trash, screws, disassembled computer parts, and wooden trim pieces.

A safety screen that separated the kitchen from the construction site had also been taken down and left there while work was being conducted.

The health department attested to having carried out a follow-up inspection and giving the establishment the “all-clear” to continue operating.

The site has now reopened, according to McDonald’s corporate HQ.

