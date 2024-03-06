McConnell Endorses Trump For President After Haley Drops Out Of The Race

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

9:43 AM -Wednesday, March 6, 2024

In a surprising move, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump’s bid for the White House on Wednesday.

McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his support for Trump only after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) was dropping out of the presidential race following Trump’s domination on Super Tuesday.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States. It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support,” McConnell said.

“During his Presidency, we worked together to accomplish great things for the American people including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary – most importantly, the Supreme Court. I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people.”

The disdain between Trump and McConnell has become visibly clear over the years, with the former president routinely calling the Senate Republican Leader “Old Crow” and McConnell claimed Trump was the main reason for what happened Jan. 6, 2021 at the Capitol.

McConnell also was known for almost voting to convict the 45th president in his second impeachment trial, but argued it was up to the judicial system to convict Trump.

The two men did not speak for years.

McConnell’s endorsement follows the majority of the Republican party. More than two-thirds of the Senate Republicans have put their endorsement behind Trump, including Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas.) and John Thune (R-S.D.), who are the two leading contenders to replace McConnell.

McConnell announced last week that he will step down as leader at the end of the year.

