McCarthy Threatens Biden Impeachment

12:45 PM – Tuesday, July 25, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he is expecting the House GOP to consider an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden as investigations into his involvement with his son’s corrupt business practices continue.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused Biden of using “ the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

“This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy told FOX News host Sean Hannity.

According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY.), in June, the Biden family received more than $1 million in 17 increments.

McCarthy claimed on Monday that 16 of those 17 payments went to “Biden shell companies” while President Biden was vice president. According to Comer’s prepared remarks, Joe Biden was “lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies” while at the same time being a “walking billboard for his…family to collect money.”

“When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about [Hunter’s] business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true,” McCarthy said on Hannity.

He continued describing the evidence and legitimacy of the two IRS investigators who testified in front of congress last week as “some of the most credible to come forward.”

McCarthy referred to the FBU 1023 form in which a confidential human source told the bureau that Biden was paid $5 million by a Burisma executive while he was vice president and while his son Hunter was on the board of directors.

Biden has consistently denied discussion or involvement with Hunter’s business dealings despite multiple sources claiming to testify that Joe Biden is the “big guy.”

“Now you have found millions of foreign money – just what the 1023 alleges they did to Biden’s family. Now, we found that it has funneled through shell companies,” McCarthy said. “We wouldn’t know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority. We’ve only followed where the information has taken us – this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” he continued.

The House speaker had previously taken opposition against the idea of an impeachment of the president due to concerns that the move could put the party’s majority in the House at risk.

Representative Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, agreed with Republicans and believes that the House will succeed in their impeachment case.

“It’s time for the speaker to weigh in, and he has the evidence over the last seven months it’s accumulated,” Norman said, standing outside the Capitol ahead of a Freedom Caucus news conference. “If there’s not accountability now for the highest office,” he added, “when is it going to be?”

While an impeachment vote was threatened in the House, it is very unlikely that the Democrat-controlled Senate would vote with the GOP to convict Biden.

