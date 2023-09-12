McCarthy Calls For Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announces an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the news media outside his office at the U.S. Capitol on September 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:25 AM – Tuesday, September 12, 2023

GOP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced this week that he is officially calling for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Tuesday at the United States Capitol, McCarthy (R-Calif.) urged House Republicans to launch a formal impeachment investigation into the 46th president.

“Today, I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy has been hinting at an impeachment investigation into the current president for weeks, in order to collect bank records and other documents from Joe Biden and his controversial son, Hunter Biden.

He previously stated that an impeachment probe would be opened by a full House vote. However, as of Tuesday, he did not appear to have the numbers to launch one, although a floor vote could still occur.

“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather the full facts and answers for the American public,” he said. “That’s exactly what we want to know — the answers. I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations as well.”

House Republicans have been investigating Biden for months over purported ties implicating Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

According to reports, the decision comes as other fellow GOP officials have put increasing pressure on him to move forward with the investigation, including some who have threatened to depose McCarthy as Speaker if he does not move quickly enough on such an investigation.

In an effort to prevent a government shutdown, McCarthy is also looking for support through talks to maintain stable funding through the September 30th deadline.

The GOP speaker stated that the inquiry will be led by GOP House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, GOP House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, and GOP House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

The Biden-Harris team released a statement responding to the advances made by McCarthy calling it “baseless.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

UPDATE (September 12, 2023, 11:50 a.m. PT): A response from the Biden Administration has been added.