Mayorkas Survives House Impeachment Vote

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:42 PM –Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has survived the House vote to impeach him of his position and duties.

On Tuesday, the Republican-led House of Representatives was unable to pass a vote to remove Mayorkas from his position. The GOP asserted that he had engaged in high-level crimes and other wrongdoings during his tenure while managing the border crisis.

The final vote was 214-to-216.

Republicans have a slight majority in the House. Therefore, GOP members could only lose three votes in order to have the end result work in their favor, pushing Mayorkas out of his position.

When the dramatic vote initially ended, it was 215-215 tie. However, if a vote in the House ends in a tie, the resolution will not be passed. Additionally, one more Republican had flipped their vote before the results were announced.

The three Republicans that voted against impeaching Mayorkas were Representatives Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), and Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), as well as Blake Moore (R-Utah) who voted “no” to allow members of his party to bring up the vote again.

If Republicans would have been successful in their resolution, Mayorkas would have been the second Cabinet official in the history of the United States to have been impeached. The last successful impeachment was 148 years ago.

It is also important to note that at the time of the vote, the GOP had three vacancies. Those vacancies are due to the departures of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Bill Johnson (R-N.C.), and the expulsion of George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Additionally, House Majority leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) was similarly not present, as he is currently recovering from a stem cell transplant that is helping treat his multiple myeloma.

