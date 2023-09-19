Mayor Eric Adams and President Biden Avoid Each Other In NYC

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with New York City Mayor Eric Adams after giving a speech on infrastructure at the West Side Yard on January 31, 2023 in New York City. President Biden traveled to New York to speak about how the passage of the the bipartisan infrastructure law will help fund the Hudson River tunnel project and improve reliability for the 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and NJ Transit. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:15 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and United States President Joe Biden have avoided contact with one another since Biden’s recent arrival in NYC.

Advertisement

The relationship between the two has reportedly weakened due to disagreements regarding the city’s migrant crisis.

Last year, the president and the mayor were seen together at a Democrat fundraiser in NYC and at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s marquee reception.

However, the pair’s relationship has been damaged due to NYC’s growing migrant crisis, and they have no future plans to cross paths during the president’s short stay in the city.

Adams (D-N.Y.) has been consistently pleading with the White House for additional resources that will help the city with the influx of illegal immigrants and has continued to be open about the lack of action being taken.

“We’ll release if we’re going to meet with the President or not,” Adams said.

The 63-year-old mayor also said that he has not been in contact with Biden since the beginning of this year.

“While he’s here I think that they should really reflect on how New York City has done its part,” he stated. “I am hoping that he understands this beautiful city that’s the economic engine of the entire country has been saddled with $2 billion that we spent already, $5 billion we’re going to spend in this fiscal crisis, $12 billion in the next two budgetary cycles.”

Additionally, the president has no plans to tour a migrant shelter or to attend the Roosevelt Hotel, which is currently serving as a “migrant intake center.” The shelter is only four blocks from the U.N. headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

NYC is currently taking in around 110,000 migrants, according to Politico.

However, Biden did not express any concern for America’s illegal immigrant crisis in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

According to Adams, he believes that the crisis will cost the city $12 billion by July 2025. Therefore, he is taking action and ordering city agencies to decrease their budgets by at least 15 percent by next year, negatively affecting the NYC police force, firefighters, and more.

Earlier this month, Adams explained that the cost and toll of the migrant crisis “will destroy” the city.

Over the last year, Adams’ criticism of the Biden administration has become increasingly sharpened.

He expressed that Biden has failed at providing federal help as NYC accepts what local leaders have referred to as a “national problem.”

However, according to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Adams is allegedly “trying to blame migrants” for continual fiscal difficulties that the city has faced for years.

“No mayor ever stands in front of you and says we give up. Never,” Reynoso declared. “This is the first time a mayor has stood up and said I give up. I throw my hands up. Who does that? Not in New York, not Brooklyn. We always solved the problem and this is no different.”

Biden is scheduled to be in NYC until Wednesday.

The president will be hosting a reception on Tuesday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which Adams is not planning to attend at this time.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts