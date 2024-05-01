Massachusetts: No Charges Will Be Filed In Case Of 4 Dead Infants Found In Freezer

Boston Police officers. (Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:02 PM – Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Following the discovery of four babies’ bodies in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, no charges will be filed, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, who announced the news on Tuesday.

“This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual, and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” Hayden said.

On November 17th, 2022, a 9-1-1 call regarding a suspected infant found inside a freezer, as someone was clearing out their relative’s apartment, brought Boston police to 838 East Broadway in South Boston.

Four frozen-solid infant bodies—two females and two males—were discovered inside shoe boxes covered in tin foil. The placentas of the two females and the four full-term newborns were still linked to the umbilical cords.

DNA tests showed that the former resident of the apartment, Alexis Aldamir, birthed the children, and the babies were all full siblings. The infants’ father reportedly died in 2011, and records also show that the couple had another child who was given up for adoption.

Aldamir “moved with her family from Maryland to Amherst in 1971 when she was a teenager. Records show that Aldamir purchased the South Boston apartment in October 1983, and likely started living in the apartment as early as April 1982,” Boston 25 News reported.

“We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so,” Hayden said.

According to investigators, they claimed that there was insufficient evidence to prove a cause and manner of death or even to determine whether the victims were ever alive, which would warrant homicide charges.

“The autopsy found no signs of internal or external trauma to the babies and no evidence of obvious injuries,” investigators stated.

Investigators spoke with the now-69-year-old mother of the deceased children at the assisted living facility where she currently resides.

“Throughout the interview, Aldamir appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to …” investigators said. “The information obtained suggests strongly that Aldamir would be unlikely to stand trial.”

“A prosecutor’s office cannot ethically move forward with a case that, in good faith, it believes it cannot bring to trial. Here, based on the evidence obtained throughout the investigation, including the many unanswered questions about the cause of death of the four babies, prosecutors have made the determination that they will not be able to bring this case to trial,” investigators continued. “Therefore, this investigation will not result in criminal charges.”

