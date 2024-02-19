Massachusetts: Migrant Shelter Docs Show Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Costs State At Least $64/ Per Person A Day, Not Including Amenities

Migrants families use Terminal E at Boston Logan International Airport as a shelter on January 30, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:03 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024

While the state struggles to manage a backlog in its emergency shelter system, new documents highlight the growing public expense of providing food and refuge to incoming illegal immigrants in Massachusetts.

According to documents acquired by CBS News Boston, the state has 17 contracts totaling $116 million to lodge migrant families until June, including a $10 million no-bid deal for a food provider.

The hotels typically receive at least $64/per person from the state for meals daily, which consist of $16 breakfasts, $17 lunches, and $31 dinners for every migrant being housed. The cost of additional amenities provided was not mentioned in the documents.

Social media users chimed in and expressed outrage, given the fact that America’s growing number of homeless veterans is seemingly not a concern of the state, as opposed to illegal immigrants and their families.

Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey issued a state of emergency proclamation in August of last year, citing the state’s over 20,000 migrant shelter population.

Due to capacity overruns, local hotels have had to provide spaces to be utilized as emergency shelters. The state recently constructed a new temporary facility with 400 beds earlier this month in Boston’s Melnea Cass Recreational Center.

Like New York, Massachusetts has a long-standing right to refuge provision that requires the state to give families in dire need immediate refuge. Both New York and Massachusetts are referred to as “sanctuary states.”

According to the legislation, emergency shelters must include basic cooking capabilities, and if they do not, the state is required to step in and arrange for food delivery.

The East Boston-based Spinelli Ravioli Manufacturing Company, a caterer, was recently given a $10 million, six-month, no-bid contract by CBS affiliate WBZ to prepare and transport meals.

“As an approved state vendor, Spinelli’s was contacted at the onset of the crisis,” the company told WBZ. “We are not the exclusive meal vendor and do not have a guaranteed contract, or financial agreement beyond this initial emergency period,” it added. “We are currently in the bid process for an enduring contract and are looking forward to continue to aid the State and the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to reach their goals.”

The influx of illegal migrants into Massachusetts has become so dire that some families are even taking it upon themselves to welcome and house them.

According to a recent report, a migrant family of four showed up at couple Jessica and Colin Stokes’ home less than an hour after they had called the state to volunteer to host migrants, according to CBS News Boston.

Before the offer came through, the family that the Stokes hosted had been spending the night at Logan Airport.

The Stokes’ story is being told as the Cass Recreational Center in Roxbury, Massachusetts, which opened as the state’s newest emergency shelter, filled up to 400 individuals in just one week.

A number of organizations were displaced by the shelter’s opening, including the Boston United Track and Cross Country Club, which typically serves minors from some of the city’s poorest communities.

The city authorities are continuing to scan the area in search of the next structure or building that they can take over and convert into a refuge for displaced individuals without documentation.

