Mass Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub Leaves At Least 10 Wounded

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:22 AM – Thursday, January 2, 2025

At least 10 people, mostly teenagers, were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, on Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

A group of four men fired over 30 gunshots into a crowd that was gathered at the Amazura nightclub in Queens just before 11:20 p.m. after a private event at the club, according to police.

NYPD officials said during a Thursday morning press conference. that six females and four males, ranging from the ages of 16 to 20, were hit by bullets.

Police have said they are looking for a light-colored sedan in connection with the shooting.

The 10 injured people were taken to local area hospitals and all are expected to recover, having suffered non-life-threatening injuries, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said.

Rivera said the private event was “at capacity” with 90 people inside, and called on the public for more information.

“The public has been instrumental in recent weeks in helping us capture dangerous people,” he said.

The nightclub is known for an expansive interior with a capacity for 4,000 people and regularly hosts DJs and live performances.

Amazura also issued a statement on the shooting via Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation and to help bring those responsible to justice,” the account posted. “We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons, event promoters, and the local community for their overwhelming outpouring of support and concern during this difficult time.” Meanwhile, authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

