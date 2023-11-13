Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s Older Sister, Dies At 86

Donald Trump (L) is pictured with his sister Maryanne Trump Barry. (Photo by ED Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:44 AM – Monday, November 13, 2023

Insider sources say that Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, has passed away at 86.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, she was found in her Fifth Avenue apartment at around four in the morning. There were no indications of trauma or malevolence.

The sources also added that emergency personnel had attended to a call from “a person experiencing cardiac arrest.”

Up until her retirement in 2019, Barry served as a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. In 1983, then-President Ronald Reagan appointed her to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Later, in 1999, then-President Bill Clinton nominated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Barry retired around the same time that a probe commenced into possible misconduct over her father’s and siblings’ allegedly illicit tax and financial activities. However, the investigation ended without a conclusion when she retired in February 2019.

Now, three out of the four siblings of former President Trump have passed away. His youngest brother, Robert Trump, passed away in August 2020 at the age of 71. In September 1981, Fred Trump Jr., at just 42 years old, passed away after a heart attack.

When Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, revealed in her book and made public audio recordings of her aunt Maryanne criticizing her younger brother, the connection between the former president and his eldest sister deteriorated towards the end of Trump’s administration.

However, sources told ABC News that the siblings had been working to make things right and had even seen each other as recently as last summer at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, club.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!