Mark Cuban Says Mainstream Media ‘Leans Right’ And VP Harris’ Border Policies ‘Actually Worked’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:22 PM – Thursday, September 26, 2024

In a Thursday morning interview, “Shark Tank” business mogul Mark Cuban unironically argued that the “mainstream media” is actually right-leaning politically, claiming that conservatives dominate the media landscape.

Later in the discussion, Cuban also went on to say that he believes Vice President Kamala Harris’s border security measures have “actually worked.”

However, U.S. government statistics paint a much different picture.

“Over 1.7 million known ‘gotaways’—illegal immigrants who have evaded Border Patrol— are now living in the interior of the United States without documentation and without having undergone any vetting by immigration officials,” according to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. “We have [also] seen a rise in the number of [Terrorist Screening Data Set] hits, which is individuals that have a record of potential terrorist ties. And in the last 2 years, we’ve continued to see significantly more.”

On a segment of CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Cuban joined hosts Joe Kernen, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Rebecca Quick to discuss the upcoming presidential election and his public support for appointed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as well as Cuban’s “online sparring partner,” X owner Elon Musk.

During the interview, Kernen touched on Musk’s criticism of the media, citing a report from the Media Research Center which found that ABC News had run 100% positive coverage of Harris, and 93% negative coverage of former President Donald Trump.

“the media coverage has been so positive and almost, Mark, that it’s, we don’t have to worry about electing this guy who is clearly not up for another four years, and it’s not Donald Trump so the people and the left that need a candidate would have embraced anyone at that point. And you know ABC it was 100% positive coverage of her, 92% negative of Trump so Elon says, what changed the media coverage?” Kernan asked Cuban.

Cuban quickly responded, saying, “First, what’s the most watched news channel? Who are the most watched and viewed and listened to podcasts?” He suggested that right-wing podcasts and cable networks dominate the media landscape.

Soon after, Kernan and Cuban both asserted that Fox News regularly outperforms its left-leaning cable network counterparts.

“I mean, it’s not close. The number one shows are all Fox, the number one podcasts lean right,” Cuban continued. “The mainstream media is not who you think it is. The mainstream media truly leans right.”

However, Cuban conveniently refrained from mentioning how Fox is the only right-wing mainstream news network, compared to the plethora of other left-wing mainstream networks like MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and more. The second most watched conservative news network after Fox is Newsmax and it stands at #8 in terms of popularity, according to nationalmediaspots.com.

Cuban continued in the conversation, shifting the faults of the immigration crisis on to President Joe Biden. However, Harris was put in place to lead the charge in securing the border and dealing with the influx of foreigners from Central American countries who are trekking towards the U.S. southern border in order to cross over illegally.

“Biden tasked Harris with working with the Central American nations ‘to accept returnees and enhance migration enforcement at their borders.’ Some critics contend [that] she dodged that assignment and mainly focused on long-term investments,” AP News reported. “Harris took two trips to Mexico and Central America in 2021 and 2022, including a visit to Guatemala in June 2021 where she told would-be migrants ‘don’t come’ to the U.S… During that trip, she also defended the fact she had not been to the U.S.-Mexico border during an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt by saying she hadn’t ‘been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t … understand the point that you’re making.’”

Later in the Cuban interview, the business mogul continued to defend Harris, saying: “When you’re second in command, you do what your boss tells you to do. He delegates authority to you.”

“But the border was supposed to be her,” Quick interjected, questioning Cuban’s assertion.

“Yea but it’s still the same thing, it’s still his policies. What he said to her was ‘you go down and you use diplomacy to try to improve, to try to reduce the flow, the migration of people across the border, right? And when they finally came around, it took too long I agree, but when they finally got there now look at the results. It did take awhile but yet the crossing numbers are where Trump’s were pre-pandemic… So it works, so what she did actually worked,” Cuban responded.

Although billionaire businessman Mark Cuban does not seem too concerned about the over 10 million known encounters Border Patrol has had with illegal immigrants since 2021, not accounting for the others who evaded border patrol agents all together, these figures seemingly don’t suggest that Cuban’s characterization of Harris’s border security measures “actually worked.”

