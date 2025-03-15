Mark Carney Sworn In As Canada’s Prime Minister, Says He ‘Respects’ Trump

Mark Carney arrives ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister at Rideau Hall on March 14, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Carney, a former central banker, replaces Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader as the country faces a trade war with the United States. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

10:00 AM – Saturday, March 15, 2025

Mark Carney has been sworn in as the prime minister of Canada saying he is willing to work with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Carney was sworn in as prime minister after Justin Trudeau stepped down.

Trudeau did not have the best relationship with Trump. However, Carney said his approach would be different.

“We respect President Trump – President Trump has put some very important issues at the top of his agenda. We understand his agenda,” he told reporters after being sworn in, noting he had worked with Trump at international meetings.

“In many respects, part of my experience overlaps with that of the President – we’re both looking out for our countries. But he knows, and I know from long experience, that we can find mutual solutions that win for both,” he said.

However, Carney said that Canada “will never, ever in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States.”

In a farewell message posted on X, Trudeau said: “Thank you, Canada – for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth.”

