Mark Carney Chosen As Liberal Leader, Set To Succeed Trudeau As Canada’s Next PM

Canada’s Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney speaks after being elected as the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025. Canada’s Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected Mark Carney as its new leader and the country’s next prime minister on March 9, 2025, tasking the former central banker with helming Ottawa’s response to threats from US President Donald Trump. (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:59 AM – Monday, March 10, 2025

Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will become the next Prime Minister in the U.S.’ neighboring country after winning the Liberal leadership race on Sunday night.

In his victory speech, Carney told cheering supporters that “Canada never ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form.”

The new prime minister said that Canada’s tariffs against the United States will remain until the Americans “show us respect” and added that Canadians “are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”

Carney said that while “Donald Trump thinks he can weaken us with his plan to divide and conquer,” Conservative Official Opposition Leader “Pierre Poilievre’s plan will leave us divided and ready to be conquered.”

The winner received 86% of the vote, or 131,764 votes of the 151,899 that were casted from the almost 400,000 party members who registered to participate in the leadership election.

The new Liberal leader told party members that they need to be prepared to fight “the most important election of our lives” where the “stakes have never been higher.” He said that Canada is the “greatest country in the world and now our neighbors want to take us. No way,” said the new prime minister, while referring to President Donald Trump’s previous remarks about annexing Canada to become the “51st state.”

After Trump announced the tariffs against Canada in February, Carney said in a statement that “Canada will not bow down to a bully. We won’t stand by as illegal U.S. tariffs hurt our workers and their families. As Canadians, we need to face this challenge as one united team.”

In December, outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly approached Carney to serve as Canadian finance minister, which caused the incumbent, Chrystia Freeland, to leave the Cabinet and resign, in which she wrote that she and the prime minister had “found [themselves] at odds about the best path forward for Canada.”

A month later Trudeau announced his intention to step down as Liberal leader and prime minister, saying that if he’s “having to fight internal battles, [he] cannot be the best option” in a general election scheduled to be held on later than October 20th.

However, opposition parties have said they will force an earlier national vote through a no-confidence motion in the House of Commons against the Liberal minority government when Parliament is recalled on March 24th.

Last Saturday, Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper reported that Carney will call a snap election before March 24th resumption of Parliament, with voting day on either April 28th or May 5th.

Meanwhile, Carney is expected to meet with Trudeau on Monday to go over the transition that will see him sworn into office by Friday.

Canada’s Conservative party under their new leader, Pierre Poilievere, have said they are ready for a “change election,” said Laura Kurkimaki, who served as deputy national campaign manager for the Conservative Party during the last federal election in 2021.

“We’ve had 10 years of a Liberal government, and Canadians are tired of that,” said Kurkimaki. “The next election will be about who is going to make life more affordable for Canadians,” said Kurkimaki. “What’s going on in the U.S. impacts that, of course, and creates economic uncertainty in Canada.”

Carney is also known as a major advocate for climate change policies and has repeatedly stated taht you cannot have a stable climate until their are no more “zero net emissions.”

During an election in Canada, parties face spending limitations. However, the writ is dropped to launch the election period, parties can spend as much as they want on advertising, and the Conservatives raised more than double (about $29 million) last year than the Liberals, at about $11 million.

