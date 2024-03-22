Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion To Vacate House Speaker Johnson After Spending Bill Passed

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

11:46 AM -Friday, March 22, 2024

In a stunning move, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) has filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The move made by Greene (R-Ga.) comes after the House had been preparing to pass a partial government spending bill to stave off a government shutdown.

MTG also teased the potential of calling for the vote during an interview on a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon earlier on Friday, telling him to “watch and see what happens.”

“I don’t think that the American people, Republican voters across the country, want to see a Republican speaker that’s held in place by Democrats,” Greene told reporters outside the Capitol. “This is not exactly what people want.”

Multiple House Republicans were furious at Johnson for dropping the 1,012-page bill in the very early hours of Thursday morning, less than 48 hours before the partial government shutdown on March 22nd.

The call to oust Johnson (R-La.) also comes less than five months after House Republicans ousted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for passing an earlier federal funding measure. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and eight other Republicans voted with every House Democrat to oust McCarthy on October 3rd and the former speaker resigned from Congress two months later.

