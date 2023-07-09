Marine taken into custody after missing 14-year-old is found in Camp Pendleton barracks

(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:04 PM – Sunday, July 9, 2023

Authorities say a U.S. Marine was detained and brought in for questioning after a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing was discovered at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California, last month.

Advertisement

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the girl’s grandmother reported her missing on June 13th.

On June 28th, she was located in the Camp Pendleton barracks. According to Capt. Charles Palmer, spokesperson for the 1st Marine Logistics Group, an unnamed Marine of Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group, has been brought into custody for interrogation by Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

“This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously. The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Services) and appropriate authorities,” Palmer said in a statement.

The sheriff’s department said that detectives questioned the teen, the family was provided additional assistance, and she was finally returned to her grandmother.

Representatives for the sheriff’s office did not immediately answer to a follow-up query requesting further information regarding the assistance provided to the family.

The girl’s identity has not been made public. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the agency does not reveal identifying information concerning underage victims.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further statements from the teen or an explanation of how she ended up at Camp Pendleton have been publicly disclosed.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts