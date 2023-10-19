Marine Taken Into Custody After Fellow Service Member Is Killed At Camp Lejeune

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:35 AM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

A Marine has been taken into custody in relation to the murder of a fellow member.

A statement from Camp Lejeune announced that on Wednesday night the suspect was arrested at around 10:15 p.m. following an incident earlier in the evening that took place in an on-base barracks room that resulted in the death of a Marine.

Camp Lejeune is a training complex that spans over 153,000 acres in Onslow County, North Carolina, near Jacksonville.

According to the base’s website, the station is known as the “Home of Expeditionary Forces in Readiness,” and it is home to nearly 137,000 Marines, sailors, retirees, their families, and civilian employees.

Authorities have not named the suspect or the victim.

The base said additional details “will be provided as they become available.”

