Manhunt For Escaped Murderer Continues As He’s Spotted On Camera

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:58 AM – Friday, September 1, 2023

The manhunt for the dangerous killer who escaped jail last week continues, as he was recently spotted on surveillance footage.

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer, is still on the run after escaping from Chester County Prison on Thursday morning. Officials have deemed him to be “exceedingly dangerous.”

Authorities say that Cavalcante was spotted on a camera in Longwood Gardens two different times on Monday evening. Cavalcante also allegedly entered a West Chester man’s home late on Friday and stole some food from the residence.

Police also released a statement from Cavalcante’s mother in the search area earlier this week.

“That was broadcast through the helicopter yesterday and through the patrol cars in the hopes that perhaps, as desperate as he is, maybe he has a change of thought and hears his mother telling him to surrender and his family cares about him,” Clark said on Monday. “He’s desperate, he’s hungry, he’s been in the woods, he’s dirty, perhaps this is what puts him over the edge so that we can get a peaceful surrender.”

Cavalcante was reportedly last seen on Monday evening.

Officials stated that Cavalcante had been seen four times within a two-mile radius in the days following his escape. The search has been concentrated in the area of Pocopson Township, which is located in Chester County.

Investigators determined that the individual seen in the images was Cavalcante, who had not changed his apparel or appearance in any way, was spotted wearing a hooded sweatshirt while carrying newly-acquired goods, such as a backpack and a duffel bag.

Calavante was first convicted on August 16th with first-degree murder charges after he fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend 38 times in front of her children back in 2021.

At the time of the stabbing, Calavante also reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest from 2017 in Brazil, his native country, for an alleged murder of a man that had owed him money.

The Kennett Consolidated School District and the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District both closed down on Tuesday as the manhunt continued.

Authorities have received over 100 tips about Cavalcante and are currently investigating each tip. A federal warrant has also been sought to allow the escapee’s arrest if he flees Pennsylvania to neighboring states like Delaware or Maryland.

