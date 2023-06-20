Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sued after failing to release Trump case records

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference to discuss his indictment of former President Donald Trump, outside the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, April 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:51 PM – Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Manhattan District Attorney Allen Brag is now facing multiple lawsuits after being accused of bringing charges against Trump out of “political motivation” and failing to comply with state Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests for information about his office’s possible communication with the Justice Department, White House, and Democrat lawmakers regarding his prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank group based in Washington D.C., sued Bragg with the suspicion that he and his office communicated with the DOJ, White House, and Rep. Daniel Goldman, (D-N.Y.) about the prosecution.

In the lawsuit, Heritage claims that these actions eventually led to investigations by several U.S. House committees in order to look further into Bragg’s conduct.

“Regrettably, these questions have not been met with answers. These reports have raised concerns in many circles based in large part upon the longstanding history of President Trump’s political opponents coordinating their activities to systematically weaponize the criminal justice system against him and thereby pervert the course of Justice,” a filing for the lawsuit read.

A second lawsuit filed by Heritage alleged that the district attorney obtained pro-bono assistance from numerous major law firms and is asking the court to force Bragg to hand over documents related to those firms.

“Bragg crossed the Rubicon by indicting President Trump on a document retention dispute. Well, now he has a document retention dispute with us. We look forward to him being forced to comply with the law. The weaponization must end and we will do all we can to see that it does,” Heritage Foundation Oversight Project Director Mike Howell said in a statement.

Bragg charged Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in April, including alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential election.

Trump has been focused on shifting the criminal case against him. His lawyers filed a motion last Friday requesting for the case to be moved to the federal level, claiming it “involves important federal questions.”

